B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 652.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 2.1%

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $113.36 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Citigroup raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Steven L. Ortega purchased 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,258.60. The trade was a 25.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,505 shares of company stock worth $37,452,686 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

