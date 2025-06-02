B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Haleon alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Haleon by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLN shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Haleon Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $11.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.