B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. American Trust boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 247,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of FNDF opened at $38.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

