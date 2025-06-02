B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,700 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alight were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alight alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alight by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Alight by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alight by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Alight by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alight by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

In other news, Director David D. Guilmette acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 600,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,267.50. The trade was a 9.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,573,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,594.71. This trade represents a 6.79% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 153,000 shares of company stock worth $942,250 over the last ninety days. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Alight from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alight presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALIT

Alight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $5.48 on Monday. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Alight’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Alight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Alight’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

About Alight

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.