B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $133,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 123,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PARA shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

