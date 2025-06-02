B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $142,000 Holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPG. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period.

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $12.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

