B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $207,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Aurdan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,515,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of State Street by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,154.88. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.23.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $96.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.98. State Street Co. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $103.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

