B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 223,200 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 233,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,672 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hallador Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Northland Capmk raised shares of Hallador Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hallador Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

In other news, Director David C. Hardie sold 97,837 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,863,794.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,645.45. This trade represents a 41.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $743.91 million, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.39. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $117.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

