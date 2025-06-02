B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,740,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,625,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 27.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,275,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,635,000 after buying an additional 276,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on LPL Financial from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.50.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $384.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.19 and a 52-week high of $390.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

