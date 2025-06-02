B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total transaction of $1,809,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,750. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,338 shares of company stock worth $59,875,701. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $247.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Daiwa America raised Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.54.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

