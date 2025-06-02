B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 147 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.88.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,637.50. This trade represents a 13.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.65, for a total transaction of $218,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,156.45. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,729 shares of company stock worth $4,107,664. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.3%

EA stock opened at $143.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $168.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 17.92%.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.