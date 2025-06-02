B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,690 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 33,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BIP shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP opened at $33.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 829.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 1.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,600.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

