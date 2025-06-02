B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 461 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Allegion by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 42,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Allegion by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $257,535.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,000.02. This trade represents a 16.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $98,845.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,820. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Allegion Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $142.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $156.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.24 and its 200-day moving average is $133.06.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.53 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.
Allegion Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.65%.
Allegion Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
