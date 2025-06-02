B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 824 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in CAVA Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,902,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAVA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CAVA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

CAVA Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $81.34 on Monday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $172.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.83 and a beta of 3.28.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.98 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In related news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $886,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,271 shares in the company, valued at $33,518,352.48. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $887,351.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,858,810.61. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

