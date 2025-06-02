Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,358 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.4439 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

