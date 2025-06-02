Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,397,400 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the April 30th total of 723,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93.8 days.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of BCDRF opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $8.22.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Featured Stories

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

