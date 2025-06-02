Berto Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:TACOU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 9th

Berto Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TACOU – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, June 9th. Berto Acquisition had issued 26,100,000 shares in its IPO on April 30th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Berto Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TACOU opened at $10.26 on Monday. Berto Acquisition has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $10.30.
About Berto Acquisition
