Berto Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:TACOU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 9th

Berto Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TACOU – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, June 9th. Berto Acquisition had issued 26,100,000 shares in its IPO on April 30th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:TACOU opened at $10.26 on Monday. Berto Acquisition has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $10.30.

About Berto Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 15, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We have not selected any specific business combination target, and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

