Best Robotics Stocks To Watch Now – May 31st

NVIDIA, EPAM Systems, and Teradyne are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies primarily involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of robotic systems and automation technologies. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the growth and innovation potential of industries such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and consumer services that increasingly rely on robotics. Their performance tends to track advancements in automation, adoption rates across sectors, and broader market sentiment toward technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.28. 332,224,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,804,134. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average is $126.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

EPAM stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,238,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $138.15 and a 1 year high of $269.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.47.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

TER stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,849,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,545. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.38.

