Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $327.40.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE BIO opened at $226.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $215.38 and a 1 year high of $387.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.81. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 79.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,878,000 after buying an additional 32,534 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,239 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Free Report

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.