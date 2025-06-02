BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Get BioNexus Gene Lab alerts:

BioNexus Gene Lab Stock Up 12.1%

NASDAQ:BGLC opened at $4.35 on Friday. BioNexus Gene Lab has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11.

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. BioNexus Gene Lab had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 10.17%.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNexus Gene Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNexus Gene Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.