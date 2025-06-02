Blackrock Portfolio Management Sells 15,022,517 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 15,022,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $553,729,976.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

HESM stock opened at $36.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.28 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 54.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess Midstream

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.7098 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 840.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hess Midstream by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HESM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

