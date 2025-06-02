BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 559,278 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,272,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,278 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 5.0% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $842,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $134.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.24. The company has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

