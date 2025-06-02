British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised British Land from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
