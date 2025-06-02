British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised British Land from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $5.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. British Land has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

