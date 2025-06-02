Brokerages Set AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Price Target at $42.40

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $47.90 to $45.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

In related news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,475,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $614,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,258.44. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 258,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 155,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ ASTS opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. AST SpaceMobile has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. On average, analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.