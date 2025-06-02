Brokerages Set AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Price Target at $100.71

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZZ. Sidoti raised shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Capital raised shares of AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

AZZ stock opened at $90.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.78 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 16.99%. On average, research analysts expect that AZZ will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZZ

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 18,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,694,893.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,295.37. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of AZZ by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

