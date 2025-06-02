Brokerages Set Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target at $4.02

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.02.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.60 price target (up previously from $3.20) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Sight Sciences Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Sight Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 63.30% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 24,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $55,600.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,010,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,824,334. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manohar K. Raheja bought 10,000 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,850. This represents a 7.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,196 shares of company stock worth $81,001. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGHT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

