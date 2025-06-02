Brokerages Set Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) PT at $75.00

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $71.89 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.28.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $156,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,532,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,932,258.40. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 884.4% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 910,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,390,000 after buying an additional 818,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,011,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,290,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,686,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after purchasing an additional 229,739 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

See Also

