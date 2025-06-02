Brokerages Set Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) PT at $223.33

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SXI shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Standex International from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Standex International Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $151.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.80. Standex International has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $212.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Standex International will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standex International news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $55,426.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,087.67. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

