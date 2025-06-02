BRP (TSE:DOO) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$82.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.21.

BRP Stock Performance

BRP Increases Dividend

Shares of DOO opened at C$61.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.79. BRP has a 12 month low of C$43.88 and a 12 month high of C$102.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

