Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBW. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at $5,631,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 396.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 103,656 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 78,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBW has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

NYSE:BBW opened at $51.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.72. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $55.57.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

