Calavo Growers (CVGW) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $192.75 million for the quarter.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $27.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.94 million, a PE ratio of -459.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

In related news, EVP Michael A. Browne purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,675. This represents a 400.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James E. Snyder bought 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $74,959.29. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,312.81. The trade was a 165.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 73,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 4.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 49.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,891 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth $2,520,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 91.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 131,674 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVGW

About Calavo Growers

(Get Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.