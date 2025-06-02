Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Captivision Stock Up 40.3%

Shares of CAPT stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. Captivision has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

About Captivision

Captivision Inc engages in the development and manufacture of an architectural media glass product called G-Glass which is an IT-enabled construction material capable of transforming buildings into digital media devices. The company was founded on February 24, 2023 and is headquartered in Nailsworth, the United Kingdom.

