Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2025

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPTFree Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Captivision Stock Up 40.3%

Shares of CAPT stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. Captivision has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

About Captivision

(Get Free Report)

Captivision Inc engages in the development and manufacture of an architectural media glass product called G-Glass which is an IT-enabled construction material capable of transforming buildings into digital media devices. The company was founded on February 24, 2023 and is headquartered in Nailsworth, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Captivision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captivision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.