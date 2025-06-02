Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells $2,215,176.46 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 6,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.39, for a total transaction of $2,215,176.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,041,974.04. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Carvana Stock Performance
Shares of CVNA stock opened at $326.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.22 and a beta of 3.61. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $327.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.09.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on CVNA. DA Davidson increased their target price on Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.65.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Carvana
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.