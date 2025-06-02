Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells $2,215,176.46 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 6,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.39, for a total transaction of $2,215,176.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,041,974.04. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $326.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.22 and a beta of 3.61. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $327.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.09.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Carvana by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $957,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $10,165,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVNA. DA Davidson increased their target price on Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carvana

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

