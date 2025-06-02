Casey’s General Stores (CASY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 9th. Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post earnings of $1.93 per share and revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $441.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $446.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.02. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $313.89 and a 52 week high of $474.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens raised Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. This trade represents a 8.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. This trade represents a 9.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 129.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

