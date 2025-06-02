Casino Stocks To Consider – May 30th

Get alerts:

SharpLink Gaming, Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, Churchill Downs, and Richtech Robotics are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating casinos, gaming resorts, and related hospitality services. Investors in casino stocks gain exposure to the gambling industry’s revenues—which stem from table games, slot machines, hotel accommodations, dining, and entertainment—and are influenced by factors such as tourism trends, regulatory environments, and economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

SharpLink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

SBET stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.89. 7,861,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,226. SharpLink Gaming has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $122.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of NYSE FLUT traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.73. 612,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,346. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $174.03 and a 12-month high of $299.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.51.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.36. 3,573,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,688,675. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.11. 874,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,789. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $107.81. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.91.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,953. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.18. The stock had a trading volume of 185,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,128. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

RR stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,455,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,536,908. The company has a current ratio of 39.74, a quick ratio of 70.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Richtech Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $266.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of -5.19.

