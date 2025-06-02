Casino Stocks To Watch Now – May 31st

Get alerts:

SharpLink Gaming, Wynn Resorts, Flutter Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, DraftKings, Churchill Downs, and PENN Entertainment are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate casinos, resorts and other gaming venues—both brick-and-mortar properties and online wagering platforms. These equities sit in the consumer discretionary sector and tend to be driven by economic cycles, regulatory changes, tourism trends and shifts in consumer spending, with gaming revenue, new developments and digital‐betting initiatives serving as key performance indicators. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

SharpLink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Shares of NASDAQ SBET traded down $6.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,002,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,315. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. SharpLink Gaming has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $124.12.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.00. 6,827,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,719. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.95. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $107.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.90. 2,029,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.54. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $174.03 and a 52-week high of $299.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.51.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.61. 15,732,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,818,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.49. 10,061,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,710,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.43. 813,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.17. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $150.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. 3,568,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,642. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.08.

