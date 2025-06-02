Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries Trading Down 0.2%

CVCO stock opened at $433.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $493.30 and its 200 day moving average is $493.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.29. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $549.99.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.17. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $508.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cavco Industries

In related news, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total value of $2,115,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at $8,084,459.68. The trade was a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cavco Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 71,961.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 229,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,077,000 after buying an additional 228,839 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,237,000 after buying an additional 160,899 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 1,030.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 72,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,371,000 after buying an additional 66,120 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 64.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,940,000 after buying an additional 60,779 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $20,382,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

(Get Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.