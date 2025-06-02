CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO) Cut to “Hold” at D Boral Capital

D Boral Capital lowered shares of CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CERO. Maxim Group assumed coverage on CERo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. D. Boral Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CERo Therapeutics in a report on Friday.

CERo Therapeutics Stock Down 15.0%

Shares of CERO stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. CERo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19.

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERO. ARCH Venture Management LLC boosted its holdings in CERo Therapeutics by 550.4% in the fourth quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC now owns 9,393,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949,265 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CERo Therapeutics by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,585,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,021 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CERo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CERo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

