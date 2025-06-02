CervoMed (CRVO) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) is one of 1,077 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CervoMed to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CervoMed and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CervoMed $7.14 million -$2.17 million -3.26 CervoMed Competitors $9.91 billion $136.15 million -5.23

CervoMed’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CervoMed. CervoMed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

CervoMed has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CervoMed’s rivals have a beta of 4.27, suggesting that their average share price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CervoMed and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CervoMed 1 1 5 2 2.89 CervoMed Competitors 8799 22823 51209 1428 2.54

CervoMed currently has a consensus price target of $27.63, indicating a potential upside of 288.54%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 2,571.77%. Given CervoMed’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CervoMed has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of CervoMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.4% of CervoMed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CervoMed and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CervoMed -118.68% -44.11% -39.81% CervoMed Competitors -3,399.87% -235.11% -32.77%

Summary

CervoMed rivals beat CervoMed on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About CervoMed

CervoMed Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery. The company also develops EIP200 for central nervous system which is in preclinical trials. CervoMed Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

