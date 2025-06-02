Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Kelly Services by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,889,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after acquiring an additional 621,078 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 86,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kelly Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Kelly Services by 2,489.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 579,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kelly Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 500,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KELYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Kelly Services Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $11.72 on Monday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $408.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

