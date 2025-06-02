Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHRD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.77.

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $90.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.02.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other Chord Energy news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $290,863.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,165.70. This represents a 12.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

