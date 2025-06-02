Chris Mayrhofer Acquires 18,218 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Stock

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 18,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $403,346.52. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,218 shares in the company, valued at $403,346.52. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chris Mayrhofer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 30th, Chris Mayrhofer purchased 5,048 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $111,005.52.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

REYN opened at $22.19 on Monday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 38.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 667.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

