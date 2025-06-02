CIMG (NASDAQ:IMG) vs. Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Financial Survey

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) and CIMG (NASDAQ:IMG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lavoro and CIMG”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lavoro $9.08 billion 0.03 -$152.49 million ($1.63) -1.54 CIMG $3.79 million 3.74 -$8.75 million ($7.37) -0.06

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CIMG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lavoro. Lavoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CIMG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

2.5% of Lavoro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of CIMG shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CIMG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lavoro and CIMG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lavoro 1 0 2 1 2.75 CIMG 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lavoro currently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 69.32%. Given Lavoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lavoro is more favorable than CIMG.

Volatility and Risk

Lavoro has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIMG has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lavoro and CIMG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lavoro -10.39% -57.56% -9.38% CIMG -251.32% -1,600.52% -202.10%

Summary

Lavoro beats CIMG on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lavoro

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About CIMG

(Get Free Report)

CIMG Inc. is a digital marketing, sales and distribution company for various consumer products with focuses on food and beverages. CIMG Inc., formerly known as NUZEE INC., is based in BEIJING.

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.