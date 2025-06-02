City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Holdings Trimmed by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in City were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of City by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of City by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of City by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of City by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of City by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $118.08 on Monday. City Holding has a 1-year low of $99.79 and a 1-year high of $137.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.71.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $74.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.28 million. City had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. City’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

In other City news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $162,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,902.60. This represents a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Parsons bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.38 per share, for a total transaction of $269,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,426. The trade was a 440.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,899 shares of company stock valued at $339,590 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

