Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $27.00 price target on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Civista Bancshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Civista Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Civista Bancshares from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of CIVB opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $350.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.69. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Insider Activity at Civista Bancshares

In other news, Chairman Dennis E. Murray, Jr. acquired 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $137,848.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 19,162 shares in the company, valued at $429,995.28. This represents a 47.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 43.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4,003.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.