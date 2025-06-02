Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Cloudastructure Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSAI opened at $2.60 on Friday. Cloudastructure has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19.

Insider Activity at Cloudastructure

In other Cloudastructure news, insider Sheldon Richard Bentley sold 9,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $29,489.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,071.14. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,274 shares of company stock valued at $173,194 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cloudastructure Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cloudastructure stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudastructure, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSAI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cloudastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cloudastructure, Inc (“Cloudastructure”) was formed under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 28, 2003. We provide an award-winning cloud-based artificial intelligence (“AI”) video surveillance and Remote Guarding service built on AI and machine learning platforms. We operated as a small Silicon Valley startup until early 2021 when we raised over $35 million in funding under Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

