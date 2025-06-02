Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Cloudastructure Stock Down 3.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:CSAI opened at $2.60 on Friday. Cloudastructure has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19.
In other Cloudastructure news, insider Sheldon Richard Bentley sold 9,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $29,489.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,071.14. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,274 shares of company stock valued at $173,194 in the last quarter.
Cloudastructure, Inc (“Cloudastructure”) was formed under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 28, 2003. We provide an award-winning cloud-based artificial intelligence (“AI”) video surveillance and Remote Guarding service built on AI and machine learning platforms. We operated as a small Silicon Valley startup until early 2021 when we raised over $35 million in funding under Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).
