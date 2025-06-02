Columbus Circle Capital Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCCMU) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Columbus Circle Capital Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCCMU – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Get Columbus Circle Capital Corp. I alerts:

Columbus Circle Capital Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCCMU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Columbus Circle Capital Corp. I has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Columbus Circle Capital Corp. I Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

We are a blank check company incorporated in June 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus Circle Capital Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus Circle Capital Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.