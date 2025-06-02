Comparing Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) & Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital 20.90% 34.61% 3.29% Equinix 9.32% 6.31% 2.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Equinix”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital $69.84 million 6.99 -$15.86 million $0.42 17.62 Equinix $8.85 billion 9.83 $815.00 million $9.62 92.42

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Mortgage Capital. Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Equinix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.4%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $18.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out 323.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix pays out 195.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Invesco Mortgage Capital and Equinix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 Equinix 0 2 20 6 3.14

Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. Equinix has a consensus price target of $1,004.80, suggesting a potential upside of 13.02%. Given Invesco Mortgage Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Invesco Mortgage Capital is more favorable than Equinix.

Volatility & Risk

Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equinix beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by the United States government agency or federally chartered corporation; the United States treasury securities; real estate-related financing arrangements; to-be-announced securities forward contracts to purchase RMBS; and commercial mortgage loans. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

