Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock Position Lowered by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC lessened its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 526.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,216,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,849 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth $797,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,479 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,510,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 227,899 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Conduent by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 5,625,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Conduent news, EVP Giles Andrew Goodburn purchased 13,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $32,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 331,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,309.76. This represents a 4.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.00 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.69%. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

