Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI) Short Interest Update

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the April 30th total of 273,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

YYAI stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. Connexa Sports Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.36.

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Connexa Sports Technologies had a negative net margin of 546.78% and a negative return on equity of 284.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Connexa Sports Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:YYAI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.31% of Connexa Sports Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports.

