Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI) Short Interest Update

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the April 30th total of 273,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Connexa Sports Technologies Price Performance
YYAI stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. Connexa Sports Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.36.
Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Connexa Sports Technologies had a negative net margin of 546.78% and a negative return on equity of 284.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.
Connexa Sports Technologies Company Profile
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports.
